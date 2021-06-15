BROWNSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry are keeping busy, having recently intercepted narcotics in three separate enforcement actions with a combined estimated street value of $1,324,150.
“CBP officers used their experience and keen observation skills in conducting their inspections and were able to intercept these dangerous narcotics and kept them from reaching our streets,” said (A) Port Director Bob Parker, Brownsville Port of Entry.READ MORE: Southwest Airlines Jets Grounded 2nd Time In 2 Days Due To System Outage
The first seizure happened June 8, at Gateway International Bridge when a 28-year-old United States citizen who lives in Brownsville attempted entry into the U.S. through the pedestrian lane and was referred to secondary. While in the secondary inspection area, CBP officers discovered five packages hidden under the man’s clothing. CBP officers removed the packages, which contained 2.75 pounds of methamphetamine.
The second seizure happened the next day, on June 9, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 44-year-old U.S. citizen from San Diego applied for entry into America driving a 2005 Chevrolet. Her car was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. In secondary, with the aid of a non-intrusive imaging system and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered 26 packages hidden within the car. CBP officers removed the packages, which contained 57.89 pounds of methamphetamine.READ MORE: Will The Ford Maverick Be A Game-Changer In The Auto Industry?
Two days later, 14.41 pounds of cocaine was seized at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge from a 30-year-old male Mexican citizen from Brownsville. The drugs were hidden with a 2007 Chrysler he was driving.
The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizures is approximately $55,115, $1,157,855 and $111,180.MORE NEWS: Norkendric Jackson, 17, Charged In Crash That Killed Dallas ISD Mentor Hanan Ali-Lacy
CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicles, arrested the alleged smugglers, and turned them over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.