WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wylie’s nonprofit big cat sanctuary In-Sync Exotics said it has been receiving calls recently from people concerned about bobcats, specifically when a bobcat family takes up residence in their neighborhood.

“The good news is that bobcats are the best pest control you could hope for! They don’t want to bother us, and are not just waiting to prey upon children or pets – they would much rather we didn’t even know they were there,” the rescue organization said in a news release Tuesday, June 15.

In-Sync Exotics said the best thing people can do if they come across a bobcat is to leave it alone.

Trapping and removing them isn’t the way to go, they said.

“If you trap and remove the kittens, the distraught mother will go right back into heat and there will be another litter. If you remove the mother, the kittens will die. And in the case of either the removal of just the mother or the entire family, this will leave a vacancy for another mother and her young to fill.”

There are things homeowners can do to make their yards a less inviting place for the bobcats.

“Don’t leave your pet’s food out, pull in the bird feeder (which attracts birds and rodents to the seeds), and don’t leave scraps in outside trashcans. You can also leave a radio turned on to a talk radio station, set up motion-sensor sprinklers, or make loud noise any time you do see them. This will encourage the mother bobcat to move her kittens to another location and leave your backyard bobcat free.”

“We can easily co-exist with wildlife with a little consideration and a few basic measures put in place to make our neighborhoods safe for humans and animals alike,” In-Sync Exotics said.