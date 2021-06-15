MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas ISD employee has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony Mesquite Police said Tuesday, June 15.

The Mesquite Police Department said officers arrested John Lentz 63, on Monday.

Lentz is also charged three counts of possession of lewd material depicting a child, which is a state jail felony.

According to his LinkedIn page, he’s been a teacher for Dallas ISD in Mesquite for nearly 15 years.

During the investigation, police said they also discovered Lentz works for the Boy Scouts of America and volunteers at his church in Dallas.

The Mesquite Police Department is not aware of any inappropriate direct contact between Lentz and any child at this time.

Dallas ISD released the following statement on the matter.

“We are aware a Foster Elementary employee was arrested, Monday, June 14, by the Mesquite Police Department on serious allegations. Due to personnel policies, we are not able to provide more specific and confidential information, however, the appropriate steps are being followed pending investigation. Please know that we take this matter very seriously and remain committed to doing everything in our power to keep our students safe. The investigation is led by the Mesquite Police Department, and we are fully cooperating. All further questions should be directed to that agency.”

The Diocese of Dallas released a statement as well:

We learned today, June 15, the Mesquite Police Department arrested a man who volunteered at St. Pius X church in Dallas on charges of possession of child pornography. John Adolf Lentz volunteered as a catechism teacher at the parish since the Fall of 2008. It has been confirmed that Lentz passed all Safe Environment requirements including a criminal background check before the parish allowed him to volunteer. The Diocese and St. Pius X parish will work in whatever way possible with Police detectives investigating this case.

If anyone has information regarding any potential victims or acts committed please contact Detective Rountree with the Mesquite Police Department at 972-329-8303 or trountre@mesquitepolice.org.