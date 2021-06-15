(CBSDFW.com)- With the NFL in the middle of its offseason program, most of the discussion these days centers around rankings. Be it players, teams, or coaches, everybody has an opinion on who is among the league’s best. For CBSSports.com’s Patrik Walker, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott deserves a spot in the Top 10 best running backs in the league.
Ranking NFL's top 10 RBs for 2021!
1. Derrick Henry
2. Christian McCaffrey
3. Dalvin Cook
4. Alvin Kamara
5. Ezekiel Elliott
— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 15, 2021
The Cowboys running back had the worst statistical season of his career in 2020, but that hasn’t eroded the belief among people around the league that he remains in the top tier of players at his position.
“He’s never been more ready to do damage, heading into 2021 in the “best shape of his life” and “locked in” to reunite with Dak Prescott and a healthy offense that’s proven it can (and has) statistically been the best in the league,” Walker wrote.
The early returns from offseason programs would definitely seem to support that analysis. Quarterback Dak Prescott said that Elliott is in the "best shape of his life" during a media session. And offensive coordinator Kellen Moore made note of how crisp the 25-year-old back has looked.
It doesn’t hurt that Elliott will have backfield mate Prescott back under center this year after the quarterback missed all but five games last season. The quarterback’s return should help the passing game which in turn could open up more space for Elliott to roam as defenses try to contend with Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup on the outside.