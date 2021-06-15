MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators with the Mesquite Police Department are asking for help from the public identifying an armed robbery suspect.
The robbery happened during the late morning on June 14 at the Woodforest National Bank, inside the Walmart in the 900 block of North Town East Boulevard.
Bank employees told police a man approached the teller counter and demanded money from an employee. The suspect allegedly displayed a weapon and the teller complied.
After getting the unknown amount of cash the suspect ran from the scene on foot.
Detectives with the Mesquite Police Department found video of the suspect from businesses and residences in the area.
The suspect is described as a male in his 20s with a thin build.
Anyone with information about the robbery or who knows the identity of the suspect, or his whereabouts, is asked to call Mesquite police at 972-285-6336 or Detective D. Barrett at 972-216-6791.
Police are also still collecting possible video footage of the suspect and can be reached about that at the same numbers.