GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man passed away after going underwater at Grapevine Lake Tuesday night, June 15.
Firefighters got the call just before 7:30 p.m. just off shore at Minnow Loop and Oak Grove South.
A Grapevine Fire Department spokesperson said the victim – believed to be 33-years-old – was swimming with family and had no life jacket on.
He went under and bystanders began looking for him.
He was pulled out after about 10 minutes and police officers started CPR.
Fire department medics rushed the man to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Grapevine where he later died.