DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto Police arrested Norkendric Jackson, 17, in connection to the June 6 crash that killed Dallas ISD mentor Hanan Ali-Lacy, 42. He now faces a second-degree felony manslaughter charge.
It happened at the intersection of West Pleasant Run Road and Ray Andra Drive.READ MORE: Southwest Airlines Jets Grounded 2nd Time In 2 Days Due To System Outage
While investigating the circumstances of the crash, a DeSoto Police Collision Reconstructionist determined Jackson was traveling westbound on W. Pleasant Run Road at more than 90 mph moments before impact.READ MORE: Will The Ford Maverick Be A Game-Changer In The Auto Industry?
The speed limit on W. Pleasant Run Road is 40 mph. Investigators deemed Jackson “to be recklessly at fault for the crash.”MORE NEWS: Gas Leak At Elm And Ervay Street In Dallas Ties Up Traffic
Police said Jackson was taken into custody without incident and will be transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation before he’s booked at the Dallas County Jail.