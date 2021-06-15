HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) –From toxic play dinosaurs and plushees, to infant walkers and electronic learning boards, nearly 400 children’s toys from China containing hazardous chemicals and unsafe designs were seized at the Houston Seaport.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission at the Houston Seaport intercepted the toxic toys containing posing a significant hazard to children on June 7.READ MORE: Mexican Border Cities Receive More Than 1 Million Dozes Of COVID Vaccine From U.S.
The shipment of dangerous toys was destined for a Houston business address before CBP officers seized it.
“This shipment illustrates that there is no consumer demographic exempt from purposefully manufactured harmful products,” said Houston CBP Port Director Roderick Hudson. “Import safety remains a CBP Priority Trade Issue which means we will take every opportunity to interrupt the flow of unsafe products poised to enter U.S. commerce.”
When the shipment arrived CBP officers and an investigator with CPSC examined it. Samples of the items were sent to a CPSC laboratory for testing where every sampled item was found to contain hazardous chemicals and unsafe designs.READ MORE: Texas Democrats Who Staged Walkout Headed To Washington To Talk To VP Harris And Congress
CBP officers turned the seized shipment, valued at $2,200, over to the agency’s Fines Penalties and Forfeiture for disposition.
According to a CPSC report, there were 14 toy-related deaths for children 14 years old and younger and more than 224,000 toy-related injuries for the same age group.
During fiscal year 2020, CBP seized 9,382 products posing health and safety risks. The value of these imported seizures was more than $21.6 million.
MORE NEWS: Tension Remains Thick As The Southern Baptist Convention Prepares To Elect New President