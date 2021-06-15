LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Paris Police Department is searching for two men who climbed the town’s iconic Eiffel Tower after midnight on June 8, causing $10,000 in damages.
They shared an impassioned plea via social media for help identifying the vandals, saying: "This is your community! These are your icons. Please let Crime Stoppers know who is responsible."
Police said the men parked their two toned Ford or Dodge pickup next to the tower, which stands 65 feet tall and proceeded to climb it. In doing so, they damaged several lights that display the colors of the Texas flag at night for visitors to enjoy.
People visit the tower, complete with a red, Texas-sized Stetson cowboy hat from all over the world. It's a "Gram-worthy" stop on any road trip through the Lone Star state. It's not uncommon to see visitors taking well-placed, smiling selfies in front of it.
Afterall, Lamar County is a lot closer than the 7th arrondissement of Paris, France where that other Eiffel Tower is located.
The tower is open to the public and free to visit any time of year. It would be a shame for that to change due to the actions of a couple inconsiderate pranksters.
Anyone who recognizes the truck or thinks they can identify them is urged to contact Lamar/Red River County Crime Stoppers at 903.785.8477 (TIPS).
