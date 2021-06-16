WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite the fact that no arrests have been made, a Blue Alert for a suspect accused of shooting a North Texas officer was canceled due to “constant complaints” from residents about notifications, officials said.
A Blue Alert had been issued for Royce Wood, 43, after he allegedly shot a Rhome officer during a traffic stop Sunday evening. It happened when the officer pulled over a motorcycle.
Authorities said Wood fled on foot and that he remains on the loose. The name of the injured officer was not released but he is expected to be okay, officials said.
The Blue Alert was, ultimately, canceled Wednesday even though Wood is not in custody.
“Royse Wood is not in custody. We are expanding the search. The blue alert was cancelled due to constant complaints our office is receiving from citizens who do not wish to be disturbed during the nighttime hours,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told CBS 11 News in a statement.