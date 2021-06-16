ROMA, Texas – Convicted child rapist Pedro Asuncion Ore-Quispe was arrested on June 14 near the southern border after he illegally entered the United States a second time.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended him along with another convicted child sex offender.

At the station, criminal record checks identified Ore-Quispe, a 43-year-old Peruvian national, as a previously removed sex offender. He was arrested in 2013 by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho for multiple counts of sexual abuse of a child.

In 2015, Ore-Quispe was convicted of Felony Rape of a Child under 16 years old and sentenced to 6 to 14 years confinement. At the time, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which jointly investigated the case, alleged that Ore-Quispe had a five-year relationship with the girl that started when she was 10.

An “immigration detainer” was issued against Ore-Quispe requiring that he was turned over to the federal agency once released from state custody. Thus, he was previously removed from the United States in 2020.

An additional two other adult migrants who entered the country illegally were arrested by Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents working in Brownsville. Criminal records checks revealed one 44-year-old Mexican national, Marco Antonio Rangel, was a previously removed aggravated felon.

He was arrested for aggravated assault of a child in 2014 by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. In 2015, Rangel pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact, a 2nd degree felony, and sentenced to five years confinement. He was previously removed from the United States in 2018.

All subjects were processed accordingly.