GALVESTON (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Royal Caribbean has been forced to postpone the inaugural sailing of its newest cruise ship after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19.
The Odyssey of the Seas' scheduled Caribbean voyages out of Fort Lauderdale were originally set to begin July 3 but are now being pushed back to July 31.
Although all of the odyssey’s crew members received the vaccine, the positive COVID tests came before the vaccines were fully effective.
In a statement company CEO Michael Bayley said, "All 1,400 crew onboard Odyssey of the Seas were vaccinated on June 4th and will be considered fully vaccinated on June 18."
Out of an abundance of caution, the July cruises will be delayed and passengers who were booked on the Odyssey will be given other options.
Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean will continue to launch its other cruise ships from ports in Texas, Seattle, and Florida this summer.
The cruise line does strongly recommend its passengers be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
