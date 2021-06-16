CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives are searching for five suspects connected to the shooting of a 71-year-old security guard in the 8000 block of Leigh Ann Drive.

He was shot it the hand at 11:45 p.m. on June 11. The victim told police that the suspects tried to take his weapon. When he resisted, one of the suspects shot him. They took off after the shooting.

The security guard went to the hospital and is recovering.

Anyone with any additional information can contact Detective Ortiz #9398 with the Dallas Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at 214-671-4310 or jose.ortizvives@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

