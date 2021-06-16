DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks have parted ways with general manager Donnie Nelson after 23 years, the team announced Wednesday.
"I just want to thank Donnie for his 24 years of service to this organization," said owner Mark Cuban. "Donnie has been instrumental to our success and helped bring a championship to Dallas. His hard work, creativity and vision made him a pioneer. Donnie will always be a part of the Mavs family and I wish him all the best."
The news comes as the Mavericks finished a disappointing run in the playoffs after blowing a 2-0 series lead against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round.
Nelson was general manager during the Mavericks' 2011 title run and previous Finals appearance in 2006.
This is a developing story and will be updated.