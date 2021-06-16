TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — More school districts are adjusting their graduation because of the extreme heat in North Texas. The Fort Worth Independent School District is holding ceremonies that begin June 16.
The high temperature is expected to be in the upper 90's. But Forth Worth ISD already has plans in place to keep spectators safe. Starting with a live feed on the district's YouTube channels under Farrington Field or Clark Stadium live stream. The district says it may not be safe for some people to sit in the sweltering heat for this occasion.
In fact, according to the district, the weather conditions have been deemed unhealthy.
They are—however—trying to help with the comfort level by adding misting and cooling stations and providing water. Medical staff will also be on hand to attend to anyone who has trouble.
The graduation ceremonies begin today — with 2 separate events scheduled each day — through Sunday at 9:00 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
To prevent people from having to sit and wait in the heat, district leaders are promising to start each ceremony on time and keep it moving efficiently.