NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An early morning accident on June 16 took the life of one person whose vehicle became disabled in the mid-cities area.
Officials with the Euless Police Department say officers were called out to an auto/pedestrian crash just after midnight.
According to investigators, a man in his mid 30's was traveling east in the 100 block of East Airport Freeway when his vehicle become disabled on the shoulder, just east of Main Street.
Police say at some point the man crossed the onramp from Main Street to Airport Freeway and was struck by another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle stopped and was cooperative with authorities.
Officials say they don’t expect the driver to face any criminal charges.