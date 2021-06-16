SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Summer camp is what many kids look forward to all year long. What they don’t think about is the extreme heat.
At Ride with Pride summer camp in Southlake the fun outside is strategic, making sure the kids cool off when the heat is on.
The camp modified their schedule this week from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to 8 a.m. until noon. The decision came after two camp counselors experienced heat exhaustion.
In Arlington, Assistant Parks Director Venera Flores-Stafford said most of their city camp fun had to be moved inside. Kids are playing in gymnasiums instead of in the sun.
“We just need to find ways to get their energy out in the safest way possible,” Flores-Stafford said.
Doreen Bruton has owned Ride with Pride for 40 years. She said this is one of the hottest summers she’s seen.
"This summer has been extremely hard because of the humidity," Bruton said. "Normally in June it's hot, and we're used to it, but it hit us so hard."
When campers aren’t riding horses they’re playing water games, eating snow cones and taking extra water breaks. As the temperatures rise the message is clear, safety and hydration come first.