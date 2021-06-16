AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday afternoon is expected to talk about details regarding the state building its own wall along the southern border.
The governor made the announcement last week during a summit about border security with law enforcement officials. At the time of the summit, details such as costs and locations were not released.
A North Texas law professor spoke with CBS 11 News last week about the governor’s announcement and said she expects the federal government to step in and question the decision.
“The question is, what is already there? How is this proposal going to interact with what’s already in place, again, either with respect to physical infrastructure, like a wall or a fence or something like that, or with respect to personnel,” Natalie Nanasi, a law professor specializing in humanitarian immigration law at SMU, said.
“The federal government has international obligations to protect vulnerable populations to ensure that asylum seekers with credible claims are not returned to their home countries,” she added.
Abbott will be joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan for the Wednesday news conference.
Watch the news conference live in the video player above or on CBSN-DFW starting at approximately 3 p.m.