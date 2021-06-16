WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday met with Texas Democratic lawmakers about state Republicans’ push for a sweeping voting measure during the 87th Legislative Session.

During a dramatic end to the session at the end of May, Texas Democrats walked out of the House chamber before a midnight deadline to pass Senate Bill 7, leaving the House without a quorum to vote.

The vice president met with state House and Senate Democratic members at the White House and said the bill attempted to infringe on voting rights.

“All citizens have the right to vote. What we are seeing are examples of an attempt to interfere with that right, an attempt to marginalize and take from people a right that has already been given,” Harris said during remarks before the meeting.

Provisions of SB 7 included giving more access to poll watchers and making it easier for a judge to overturn an election due to fraud.

There was also a provision to prohibit voting on Sundays before 1 p.m., which many saw as an attempt to discourage Black residents taking part in a nationwide church movement known as “souls to the polls.” However, lawmakers later clarified the 1 p.m. time was an error and that it should have said 11 a.m.

“We will do everything in our power as a administration to lift up the voices of those who seek to preserve the right for the people to vote,” Harris said. “This is not a Democrat or Republican issue, this is an American issue.”

Gov. Greg Abbott has said a special session would be called at a later date to pass the voting bill.

In response to Harris’ meeting with Texas Democrats, the Republican National Committee issued a statement that read: “It’s no wonder Kamala Harris is meeting with Texas Democrats in Washington, DC today; Texas is far too close to the southern border for Harris to have any interest.”