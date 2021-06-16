FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives need help identifying a woman they believe was the getaway driver for two other suspects in the June 10 robbery of a long-haul truck driver.

She’s described as heavily tattooed on her upper right arm and chest, heavy-set, 30-40 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall with purple and blue accents in her dark hair.

The victim was asleep in his truck’s cab in a parking lot across the street from a warehouse in south Fort Worth when she approached him. He awoke to a knock on a door of his truck at 1:30 a.m. The man told police he thought the woman was a security guard telling him he could unload his truck across the street.

The woman said her car was broken down and asked for help. That’s when another woman convinced the driver to get out of the truck. When he did, an armed man came up behind him and demanded property. The suspect stole the victim’s wallet with cash and credit cards and his cell phone.

All three suspects then fled in a white older model vehicle. Detectives believe the tattooed woman was the driver.

Anyone who recognizes her is urged to call detectives at 817.392. 4469.