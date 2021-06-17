PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County Sheriff’s Animal Control Officers and sheriff’s deputies said the foul odor from a home where they rescued seven dogs and cats was so strong it burned their eyes.

The smell had also wafted over to the neighbors who called to report it.

On June 15, deputies went to the abandoned home in the 1700-Block of Newsome Mound Road around 11 a.m., where they discovered seven mixed-breed dogs and cats confined inside a small room. At first, they had to retreat.

“Our personnel was unable to enter the home and retrieve the animals due to the toxic ammonia odor,” said Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier. “Our animal control officers required protective clothing and SCBA gear in order to enter the home.”

Sheriff Authier added once animal control officers were able to enter the home safely, they discovered there was no food or water available for the animals.

Sheriff’s personnel also reported the home’s condition is considered inhabitable with animal urine and feces covering the floors and the animals, which were kept inside kennels. The ceilings were caving in, insulation was exposed, and floors were unsafe containing numerous holes, exposing the animals to the outdoor elements.

A carbon monoxide detector showed dangerous levels inside the home. The windows of the home were closed and there was no air conditioning, with an inside temperature of the house at 103-degrees. Many of the animals had skin conditions causing them a significant loss of fur.

“We would like to thank LaJunta Firefighters for providing oxygen to sheriff’s staff,” said Sheriff Authier. “We hope these animals make a full recovery. No pet should be exposed to this level of neglect or deplorable living conditions.”

Sheriff’s investigators had obtained a seizure warrant for the animals and transported them to the North Texas Veterinarian Hospital in Peaster for evaluation and medical treatment.

Sheriff’s investigators said it appeared as if no one lived inside the home, which was being rented to a woman in Fort Worth. Neighbors reported the home was vacant for several months.

Once an arrest is made the case will be submitted to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office seeking prosecution.

Sheriff Authier said the investigation is ongoing.