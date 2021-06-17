DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Putting on a play is challenging, but even during a pandemic the show must go on.

Students at Cedar Hill High School in Dallas county performed “The Wiz.” They took home best costume design from Dallas Summer Musicals – beating out seven other DFW area schools.

“I was at that sewing machine for hours so it’s just validation,” performer Sandy Johnson, said.

They worked extra hard to have a show while still having to follow strict COVID guidelines. One of the many challenges the kids had to face were how many people they can invite. Their auditorium can hold more than 1100 people, but only 300 were able to attend.

Theater director Bethany Kennedy said costume funds were limited as well but the kids didn’t let that stop them.

“[We got things from] Goodwill, we had some donations, and so we just took stuff and made it match our vision,” Kennedy said.

Students said after the coronavirus cancelled last year’s musical it gave them the motivation to work harder than they ever have.

“We were going to make this show happen, it was going to happen,” Keelan Rossum said.

“They came back almost with a vengeance,” Kennedy said.

Cedar Hill has won three DSM awards since 2019.