AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Brett James Martinson to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list. Martinson, 47, is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, aggregate theft and a parole violation.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and capture of Martinson. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Martinson, who DPS says is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, has been wanted since August 2020, when he violated his parole and absconded from his last known address in Huntsville. In 2004, Martinson was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child following incidents with a 4-year-old boy. In addition to Huntsville, Martinson also has ties to the Houston area and to southwestern Louisiana, including Vermillion Parish.

Martinson is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 210 pounds and has tattoos on his chest, back, right hand, left shoulder, both arms and the back of his neck. He’s been known to change the appearance of his facial hair, including growing a long beard. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.