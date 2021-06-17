McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Collin County jury sentenced a Frisco man to 47 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Jose Antonio Hernandez, 40, started sexually abusing two children, one at 6 years old and another at 15 years old, according to the Collin County District Attorney’s Office.
He had access to the children through a relationship with the family.
“Our hearts go out to these two children who suffered for years until the eldest garnered enough courage to tell their mother,” Collin County DA Greg Willis said in a statement after sentencing.
The abuse continued with the 6-year-old child for several years until the older child, who by then was an adult, disclosed the abuse to their mother.
Their mother then asked the younger child if anything had ever happened.
The younger child confirmed and disclosed the still-ongoing abuse.
The children’s mother then reported the incidents to police.