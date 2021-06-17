DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After weeks of rain that quickly switched to hot and humid weather, some North Texas veterinarians are noticing a new trend — an uptick in ticks.

Through ticks are a problem year-round in Texas, Fort Worth veterinarian Dr. Shawn McCorkle says the summer months are most often when tick populations grow.

“This year, I think subjectively it feels a little worse,” said Dr. McCorkle. “All of a sudden it’s really hot and we’re starting to see a lot of ticks and fleas.”

He says it’s a drastic weather changes we’ve had. Aside from the winter storms, we had a mild winter keeping many ticks alive.

That, combined with a hot and humid summer have populations thriving.

“They are more prevalent, generally, then people think,” he said.

Experts say that ticks are most often found in tall grass and wooded areas but say even if you’re out walking the trails this summer you could get them there too.

And though it’s important to check yourself for ticks, and shower after being outside, Dr. McCorkle says it’s our furry friends we’ve got to keep an eye out for.

“You’re not always going to see the parasite, that doesn’t mean they’re not there,” he said. “Look at the areas that are hidden. Under the armpits, in between the back legs, under the paw in between the paw pad, and in the ear flap.”

He also says to make sure your pet is on year-round tick and flea prevention and to check your pets fur after walks.

In some cases, ticks can transmit diseases in as little at 16 hours, he says. If you see a tick on your pet use tweezers to remove it immediately.