ROANOKE (CBSDFW.COM) – On a day when the sun is glistening and you just need a fun way to cool off, what better way to do it than to get in the water?

And North Texans can do that even if it means a swim lesson is in order.

Mother Deven Weaver says her daughter, Demi, sometimes overestimates her ability to swim. “She thinks she can swim and she’ll want to go under and go in not aware that people are around her or when she’s going to run out of breath.”

The number one tip experts have for parents is to keep your eyes on your kids at all times.

Drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 4. And so far this year, 25 children have drowned in Texas alone.

That’s why Hawaiian Falls Water Parks, across the state, are participating in the Worlds Largest Swimming Lesson. The event is a day set aside when water parks all across the country teach kids about water awareness

Ryan Forson, the managing director at Hawaiian Falls, said it only takes a matter of seconds for an inexperienced swimmer to slip under the water. “More often than not one challenge in the water is panic. When kids start to panic things start to get a little crazy,” he said

Eight year old Luke Munoz is one of about a dozen kids getting lessons today. He’s ready to change that rule, so he feels comfortable in the water and can end the summer with a splash.