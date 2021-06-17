DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle has stepped down after 13 seasons, the team announced Thursday.
“Rick informed me today about his decision to step down as head coach,” said owner Mark Cuban. “On top of being a tremendous basketball coach, he was also a friend and a confidant. Rick helped us bring the O’Brien Trophy to Dallas and those are memories I will always cherish. I want to thank Rick for all he gave this franchise and this city. We wish him all the best.”
Carlisle joined the Mavericks in 2008 and led them to their 2011 title run. During his time in Dallas, he had a 555-478 record, making him the winningest coach in the team’s history.
The news comes as the Mavericks finished a disappointing run in the playoffs after blowing a 2-0 series lead against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round.
On Wednesday, the team announced it parted ways with general manager Donnie Nelson.