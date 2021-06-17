IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) — Police from at least two North Texas departments are involved in a SWAT standoff in Irving.
Early Thursday morning officials have the scene on West Shady Grove, near South Story Road, blocked off.READ MORE: Lifelong Efforts Of Fort Worth's Opal Lee Has Juneteenth On Way To Becoming Federal Holiday
Police told CBS 11 News the incident started in Grand Prairie with officers chasing a teenager who was wanted out of Dallas County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
They believe Isaac Ramiro was the person behind the wheel that led them into Irving — where the 19-year-old crashed and ran into a home.READ MORE: Texas Bill On Increased Police Accountability In Honor Of Botham Jean Signed Into Law
The people inside the residence were allowed to leave. Police haven’t said how or if Ramiro knew the individuals.
As of 5:15 a.m. the Grand Prairie SWAT Team was negotiating with Ramiro trying to get him to come out of the house.MORE NEWS: Feud Between 2 Groups Of Teens Led To Deadly Mass Shooting In Austin, Police Say
* CBS 11 News has a crew at the scene and will have updates on the active situation as it happens.