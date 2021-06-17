PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A load of mixed hard narcotics containing fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin worth $6,582,600 was seized from a commercial shipment arriving from Mexico.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted the drugs on June 14.READ MORE: Texas Loses Fight, US Supreme Court Dismisses Challenge To Obamacare
“This seizure was accomplished due to great all around teamwork, beginning with analytical research, use of technology and the endless commitment to the border security mission of keeping dangerous drugs from continuing their trek into our communities,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/AnzalduasREAD MORE: Texas Governor Signs Bill Into Law Allowing Residents To Carry Handguns Without A License
CBP officers assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor/trailer hauling a commercial shipment of floor tile and a non-intrusive imaging inspection allowed the officers to discover packages of suspected narcotics hidden within the shipment. Officers removed 162 packages of methamphetamine weighing 203 pounds, 40 packages of heroin weighing 47.39 pounds and 31 packages of cocaine weighing 78 pounds. Officers also discovered more than 5,100 assorted pills of fentanyl, oxycodone and methamphetamine.MORE NEWS: SWAT Standoff In Irving Ends With Teenage Aggravated Assault Suspect In Custody
All the narcotics were seized and the tractor/trailer and the case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.