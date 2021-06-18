ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Twenty-one dogs were removed from a one bedroom apartment amid squalid conditions in Arlington this week.
Arlington Animal Services, along with the Humane Society of North Texas and Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit worked together on the case. An investigator was in contact with the “overwhelmed owner” who agreed to surrender the dogs. A situation of failure to spay and neuter pets became more than they could control and humanely handle.
Ten of the dogs were transferred to HSNT and 11 dogs will remain in the care of AAS. Those 11 dogs in our care will be medically and behaviorally evaluated and examined. Shelter staff will work with rescue partners and adopters to ensure these dogs receive the care and treatment they need.