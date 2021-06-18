EDINBURG, Texas – McAllen Border Patrol Station agents arrested a MS-13 gang member and a migrant previously convicted of re-entering the United States illegally.
On June 16, a group of 53 migrants mainly composed of families entered the country illegally near Hidalgo. During processing, MCS agents discovered a Salvadoran national traveling among the group of migrants who was a MS-13 gang member.
Shortly after, agents assigned to MCS apprehended a group of 17 migrants near Hidalgo. As they were being processed, it was discovered that a national of El Salvador, was arrested by the Southampton Police Department in New York. He was subsequently convicted for Rape-3nd Degree and sentenced to six years' probation. He also has a previous removal from America.
Border Patrol processed the subjects accordingly.