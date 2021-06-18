FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Juneteenth events are taking place this weekend, including Opal Lee’s Walk for Juneteenth.

The two-and-a-half mile walk in Fort Worth recognizes the two and a half years it took for the news of freedom to reach all enslaved people in the U.S. With Juneteenth now becoming a federal holiday, big crowds are expected.

From watching Congress approve the bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, to heading to the nation’s capital to see it signed into law, it’s been quite a week for 94-year-old Opal Lee, and it’s not over yet.

She’s celebrated the holiday her entire life, and five years ago walked from her hometown in Fort Worth to Washington, D.C. trying to convince lawmakers to make it a federal holiday.

Ahead of the big day, people are stopping by the the Juneteenth Gallery Museum Theater to learn about its history.

“It’s the best kept secret in Fort Worth,” Donald Williams said.

He been there, alongside Lee, for for 15 years.

“She owns all this property,” he said.

They’ve collected historical relics related to June 19th, 1865 which marks the day slaves in Galveston were informed of their freedom by federal troops.

As they gear up for Saturday, June 19, Williams says he couldn’t be prouder of Lee. However, he won’t be walking with her.

“Keeping up with Ms. Lee is a job and a half,” he said. “You know to be 94 years old, you have to be pretty good to keep up with Ms. Lee walking down southside. She’s a great lady.”

The walk starts at 10:00 a.m. and at Evans Avenue Plaza.

There are also virtual walks taking place across the country for those who can’t attend in person.