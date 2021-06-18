DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks are turning to their legendary superstar for help in finding a new general manager and coach.
The team announced Friday that Dirk Nowitzki will be a special advisor in the search for those two top positions.
This week, Dallas parted ways with longtime GM Donnie Nelson, while coach Rick Carlisle said he would not be returning to the team despite having two years left on his contract.
“Mark Cuban approached me about a role as special advisor and I am happy to support my Mavs,” said Nowitzki. “Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle were both mentors and played huge roles in my career and the success of this franchise, and I am going to miss them. It is important for me now to join Mark and contribute as much as I can as we move forward.”
Nowitzki played his entire 21-year career with the Mavericks and will look to have a voice in the future of the franchise.