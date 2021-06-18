GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Grapevine Fire Department responded to their second drowning of the year on Tuesday, June 15, when a 33-year-old man went under water for more than 10 minutes.

The department is now working to spread the word on water safety before the summer season is in full swing.

Unfortunately, Fire Chief Darrell Brown says because of the lake’s landscape, it’s all too easy to go under.

One moment you’re walking fine, the next, there could be a 10 to 15 foot drop.

On Friday, June 18, two of their officers, one wearing a life jacket, and one not, demonstrated how one step further into the lake, can turn fatal.

“It just takes one more step and you’re in trouble. You’re fine one minute, and then the next minute, is too late, and it’s too sad,” said Chief Brown.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are or how accomplished a swimmer you are. What about the adult? This was a 33-year-old gentleman that drowned this week,” he said. “So if you don’t have a life vest on…the odds are stacked against you”

The department recommends anyone going into open water needs to wear a life jacket tight enough that it won’t go over your head when submerged.

Grapevine Lake has six free life jacket trees in surrounding parks, all they ask is that you return them when you’re done using them.