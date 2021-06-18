DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Tomas Rodriguez Jr., 27, faces a murder charge in the road rage shooting of Jason Soto, 18, on Hampton Road.
Soto was killed the afternoon of June 17. Police found him inside his car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported him to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Witnesses said that the Rodriguez Jr. and Soto were involved in a road rage incident.
Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined Rodriguez Jr. was responsible for Soto’s death. Rodriguez Jr. is incarcerated at the Dallas County Jail. A magistrate will set his bond.