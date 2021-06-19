DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were shot, one of them fatally, while driving in Dallas early Saturday, police said.
Police said officers were flagged down by the victims just before 1:45 a.m. in the 10100 block of Harry Hines Boulevard.
According to police, the victims said they were shot near the intersection with Walnut Hill Lane. The victims were transported to a hospital, where one of them died.
There have been no arrests made as the investigation continues.
According to police at the scene, the shooting may have stemmed from an argument following a fender bender.