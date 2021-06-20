DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two children were among eight injured in a shooting near a banquet hall in Dallas early Sunday, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting at a strip mall just after 12:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of R L Thornton Freeway.
According to police, investigators believe there were two separate groups having parties in their own suites when an argument ensued between people from each group outside of the building. Police said there was a physical confrontation between the groups before the people went back to their suites.
There was then an exchange of gunfire, leaving eight people injured, police said. Two of the victims, ages 10 and 15, were shot in the leg.
Police said the injuries were not life-threatening. There was one victim who had to have surgery and their condition is unknown.
No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.