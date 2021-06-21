Staffing Shortages Contribute To American Airlines Cancelation Of Hundreds Of FlightsTravelers in North Texas and across the country are being forced to rearrange their plans in response to American Airlines canceling hundreds of flights.

4 minutes ago

Fort Worth Police Department Sees Uptick In Animal Cruelty Cases, Adds Online Reporting To SystemFort Worth’s Code Compliance is seeing an uptick in animal cruelty cases in the area. According to Brandon Bennett, the city’s Code Compliance Director, more than 2,500 calls within the last year were reported, which raised concern.

29 minutes ago

Ready To Celebrate? Here Are Some Fourth Of July FestivalsWe’re about two weeks out from the a Fourth of July and we are taking a closer look at some of the festivals and celebrations coming back to the DFW metroplex this year.

39 minutes ago