DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 20-year-old woman was found shot and killed in her apartment Monday morning, June 21.
Dallas Police said officers responded to the shooting call shortly after 9:00 a.m. in the 4700 block of Meadow Street.
When they got there, they found Hope Janicenassia Hensley had been shot.
She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.
Police have not released any information on a possible suspect and investigators said the motive is unknown at this point.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Ronald Kramer at 214-671-3608 or ronald.kramer@dallascityhall.com.
Reference case number 109732-2021.