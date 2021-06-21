GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives in Garland are investigating after a man was fatally shot in a shopping center parking lot located in the 4300 block of West Walnut Street.
Described only as a Hispanic male by police, the victim was found lying on the ground in the parking lot at 1 a.m. on June 21. He died later from multiple gunshot wounds at the hospital.
Homicide detectives said they are investigating the death as a murder. They said it's is unclear why the man was killed or who was involved in the shooting. They have yet to identify the victim as well.
Detectives are asking if anyone has any information regarding this shooting or can assist in the identification of the victim, to call 972-485-4840.
Callers can remain anonymous by calling Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $5,000 was issued for any information leading to the identity and arrest of those involved.