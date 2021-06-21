FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD is receiving a new federal grant to develop and implement programs to prevent human trafficking victimization.

FWISD is one of eight school districts in the nation to receive it.

The school district said Monday, June 21, it is partnering with anti-human trafficking nonprofit organizations, Unbound North Texas and 3Strands Global Foundation.

The project begins this summer with a city-wide prevention campaign called “Don’t Get Tricked,” which was coined by local trafficking survivors and alerts individuals on how they might be approached by human traffickers online and via cell phone for the purpose of sex or labor trafficking.

The three-year program will provide up to $600,000 annually to fund the district’s objectives of “increasing teachers’ understanding of the complexities of human trafficking; increasing students’ understanding of protective factors; and training qualified student support services staff to implement and replicate the project activities district-wide,” FWISD explained in a news release.