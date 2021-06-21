ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hollywood came to North Texas on Monday, June 21 to honor one of the industry’s longest-working “actors.”

The new sidewalk star unveiled in Arlington wasn’t for a person, but for an SUV.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce recognized the Chevrolet Suburban for its role in more than 1,750 films and TV shows since 1952.

It’s the first Award of Excellence star installation outside of California.

The iconic vehicle is exclusively made at the GM Arlington Assembly Plant.

“It’s only made here in the United States, right here in Arlington, Texas, and we’re really proud to make it for the world,” said Bill Kulhanek, the plant manager.

The star, permanently installed on the sidewalk between AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field, puts a spotlight not just on the Suburban, but on the people who build them in Arlington.

“It is the most productive plant in all of the General Motors system,” said Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams. “The workers there are heroes. They do incredible work and the input and the viability of our region is very dependent on manufacturing, and General Motors leads the way.”

Production at the plant runs 24 hours a day, six days a week.

About 1,300 vehicles roll off the assembly line every day.

The Suburbans that are made in Arlington are shipped across the United States and to 33 different countries.

“This partnership that started in 1954, has become even more endeared as we move forward,” Mayor Williams said.

When the plant first opened in 1954, Arlington was a small farm town with about 8,000 people. It’s often credited for launching the city’s economic growth and population boom.

“What a success story here for our region, that General Motors continues to pour money into it,” said Williams.

The plant is an enduring legacy of North Texas industry and ingenuity.

The 12 millionth vehicle made in Arlington rolled off the assembly line just last week.

It was a Suburban.