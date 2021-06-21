AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s an enviable club that continues to grow. North Texas has another new millionaire.
A person in Azle has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Center Point Kwik Stop, in the at 11600 block of FM 730 North.
The big winner has elected to remain anonymous.
The jackpot is the last of six top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $177.8 million in total prizes.