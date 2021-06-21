NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Travelers in North Texas and across the country are being forced to rearrange their plans in response to American Airlines canceling hundreds of flights.
The Fort Worth-based airline has canceled the flights through at least mid-July as it deals with increasing travel demand.
Officials with the company say the schedule changes are dur in part to staffing shortages and maintenance issues.
American is projecting canceling 50 to 80 flights each day.
A statement from the airline said, in part, “We made targeted changes with the goal of impacting the fewest number of customers by adjusting flights in markets where we have multiple options for re-accommodation.”
A spokesperson for American said while the cancelations will be spread throughout its system, there will a bigger effect in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Officials say anyone who has a flight booked through July 15 will be notified or have already received notifications if their flights have been canceled so they can make adjustments.