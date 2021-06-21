DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a shooting in the 9700 block of Forest Lane Monday afternoon, June 21.
It happened around 2:30 p.m.
The woman was rushed to a local hospital.
Her condition is not yet known.
There is no word yet on any suspects.
Multiple police units are on the scene.
This is a developing story.