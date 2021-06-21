CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:dallas police, DFW News, Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a shooting in the 9700 block of Forest Lane Monday afternoon, June 21.

It happened around 2:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Fort Worth Police Department Sees Uptick In Animal Cruelty Cases, Adds Online Reporting To System

The woman was rushed to a local hospital.

Shooting scene off Forest Lane in Dallas (Chopper 11).

Her condition is not yet known.

READ MORE: Multiple North Texas Cities Preparing For Fourth of July Celebrations

There is no word yet on any suspects.

Multiple police units are on the scene.

MORE NEWS: Man Wanted For Assaulting North Texas Police Officer During Traffic Stop

This is a developing story.