DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert has been canceled for two young Dallas brothers.
Just after 3:00 a.m. on June 22, Dallas police sent a tweet saying Seven Jeter, 2 and Curtis Jeter, 4, had been found safe.
Seven and Curtis Jeter have been located and are safe!https://t.co/oHqsrcIJ35
— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 22, 2021
Officials didn’t elaborate as to where the boys were found or with whom.
Police had said the boys were believed to be with their father, Curtis Everett Jeter, a suspect in a homicide.
ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Seven Jeter and Curtis Jeter from Dallas, TX, on 06/21/2021. pic.twitter.com/irTm3KPfZV
— Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) June 22, 2021
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the above individuals.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Reference case number 109886-2021.