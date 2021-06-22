AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday, June 22, he will convene a special legislative session on July 8, 2021.
“Agenda items will be announced prior to the convening of the special session,” the brief statement read.
Earlier this month, Gov. Abbott told CBS 11’s Jack Fink, elections integrity and bail reform, two of his emergency or priority items, would be placed on the call, but he wouldn’t indicate other issues.
Elections integrity (SB 7) and bail reform (HB 20) bills died in the House late Sunday night, May 30, after Democrats walked out of the chamber, leaving Republicans without a required quorum to take action on legislation before the midnight deadline.
Texas Democratic Lt. Governor Candidate Mike Collier issued the following statement on the announced special session:
“Governor Abbott, fix the damn grid.”