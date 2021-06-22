CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19 Vaccine, fired, hospital workers, Houston Methodist system, Houston News, resigned

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — More than 150 employees at a Houston hospital system who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine have been fired or resigned after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over the vaccine requirement.

A spokesperson for Houston Methodist system said 153 employees either resigned in the two-week suspension period or were terminated on Tuesday, June 22.

Earlier this month, a federal judge threw out the lawsuit filed by employees over the requirement.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

CBSDFW.com Staff