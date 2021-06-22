NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The forecast from AAA has the greatest number of Texans on record, approximately 3.7 million, expected to travel during the Independence Day holiday weekend.
A closer look at the travel forecast shows more Texans than ever will drive to their 4th of July destinations, about 3.3 million. That is a 41% jump from last year and a 10% increase from 2019.
Airports are also expected to be busier, with an estimated 338,000 leisure passengers flying to their holiday destinations, an increase of 177% from 2020 and just around -3% fewer than 2019.
The "other travel" category, which includes buses, trains and cruises, is also going to see a recovery by about 75% (+15,000 people) from 2020 totaling around 35,000 passengers but will remain lower by around -83% from 2019 figures.
Overall, travel is expected to increase 40% across the country compared to last July 4, reaching the second-highest travel volume on record nationally