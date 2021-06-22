LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents discovered 15 undocumented migrants inside a grain hopper railcar on June 22. The railcar was unlatched, which led agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station to find the migrants.
Another individual was apprehended as he tried to conceal himself in a separate railcar. The individuals were found to be in the United States illegally from the country of Mexico. All were medically evaluated by Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technicians and cleared for processing.
Border patrol agents at the southern border continue to find migrants put in precarious, often dangerous situations at the hands of human smugglers.U.S. Customs and Border Protection strongly discourages this dangerous method of traveling further into the U.S. after illegal entry. Many times, according to the organization, migrants choose this grueling method of transportation without realizing the consequences of their actions until it is too late.
Fortunately, in this case, agents detected the individuals and were able to rescue them before any fell victim to a heat related injury.