DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A murder suspect who was at the center of a now canceled Amber Alert for two young children is now in police custody in Dallas.
According to officials, Curtis Everett Jeter surrendered at Dallas Police Headquarters early on June 22.
Jeter was wanted for killing Hope Hensley. The 20-year-old woman was found shot inside her apartment on Meadow Street on June 21. The woman was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries.
The Amber Alert was issued Monday night for Jeter's two sons — 4-year-old Curtis Jeter and 2-year-old Seven Jeter — but it was called off around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday when the children were found safe.
Police say Jeter will be charged with murder for the shooting death of Hensley.